Neighborhood Connections offers seminar on keeping spaces tidy

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Clutter can affect our anxiety levels, sleep, and ability to focus. It can also make us less productive, triggering coping and avoidance strategies that make us more likely to snack on junk food and watch TV shows (including ones about other people de-cluttering their lives). Are you feeling overwhelmed by clutter, but don’t know where to start?

Join Ruth Shafer, a Certified Tidying Consultant, on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 3 p.m., in this online presentation hosted by Neighborhood Connections.

Ruth uses the KonMari Method, where tidying is done all at once, by category, and in a specific order. The result is not only a clutter-free home, but greater clarity of purpose and self. Go to www.neighborhoodconnectionsvt.org or call 802-824-4343 to join this program.

Neighborhood Connections is a nonprofit social services agency serving the area mountain towns in south-central Vermont.