Neighborhood Connections offers bra fitting

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Research has shown that most women are wearing the wrong bra size, which can lead to a variety of problems. While it is suggested that we get fitted every six months to a year, because breast size fluctuates continually throughout our life, most have never been measured by a professional.

On Thursday, April 28 at 4 p.m., Julie Isaacs, owner of La Peche Lingerie in Manchester, will be at Neighborhood Connections to offer professional bra fitting. Space is limited, so please register by calling 802-824-4343.

Neighborhood Connections is a nonprofit social services agency located in Londonderry’s Mountain Marketplace, next to the post office.