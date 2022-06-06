Neighborhood Connections connects health care

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Are you turning 65 this year and eligible for Medicare? While Medicare pays for much, if not all, of the cost for covered health care services, a Medicare Supplement Insurance policy can help pay some of the remaining health care costs.

Peg Lochner, an independent insurance agent, is available each month at Neighborhood Connections to help you compare, choose, and enroll in a supplemental insurance policy. Peg can also help you choose a Drug Plan at the same appointment. This service is offered at no charge.

Call 802-824-4343 for an appointment on July 11, Aug. 1, or Sept. 12. Once open enrollment begins, Peg will take weekly appointments.

Neighborhood Connections is a nonprofit social services organization serving the mountain towns of south-central Vermont, located in Londonderry’s Mountain Marketplace, next to the post office.