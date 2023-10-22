Myofascial Release expands offerings

MANCHESTER, Vt. – Local Manchester-based Myofascial Release bodywork practice, formerly known as Green Mountain Myofascial Release, is embarking on an exciting journey of expansion. Renamed Green Mountain Mind and Body, located at 7254 Main Street in Manchester Center, the practice is introducing an innovative coaching therapy known as “The Destination Method.” This groundbreaking approach, founded by Rev. Dr. Robert Dee McDonald, is characterized by its transpersonal coaching strategies. It seeks to yield profound physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual results for clients. At the helm of this transformation is Danielle “Dani” Granaroli, a trained massage therapist, Reiki practitioner, intermediate level John Barnes MFR practitioner, and certified Destination Method coach. She has called Vermont home for almost nine years, and has a deep passion for dance and the outdoors.

Myofascial Release is renowned for its effectiveness in addressing physical tension, misalignment, and chronic pain. Green Mountain Mind and Body takes on new dimensions with the incorporation of “The Destination Method.” Clients can now benefit from holistic approaches to wellness that encompass not only the physical body, but also psycho-emotional issues, the mind, and spirit. Myofascial Release and The Destination Method, whether used in conjunction or separately, can lead to profound and transformative healing.

Dani, the driving force behind this expansion, is a California native who found her heart in Vermont. Her love for dance has not only enriched her life, but has also influenced her approach to holistic wellbeing. Dance, for Dani, became a deeply personal way to communicate and be in relationship with her body. That practice of trust and listening to the body expanded into self-empowerment. This foundation of empowerment is something she attempts to bring to clients in the work she does with them. With a background in massage, Reiki, and Myofascial Release, Dani’s vision to incorporate “The Destination Method” into her practice reflects her commitment to providing clients with a comprehensive healing experience that addresses all aspects of an individual.

“The Destination Method” is designed to help clients alleviate unnecessary suffering. The client arrives with a problem that creates unhappiness, pain, disease, or some type of physical or emotional suffering for them. It could be something as small as daily irritations, feelings of being overwhelmed, or as profound as a deep loss in the past or traumatic memory. Through inquiry, deep listening, and collaboration, Dani assists her clients in understanding how they will know when the problem feels resolved for them. Then she guides the client through a specific process to achieve that resolution. If the root of the problem is found and the correct process is applied, then resolution can be achieved in a single session.

Green Mountain Mind and Body is currently taking new coaching and bodywork clients. Feel free to reach out to Dani with any questions, or go to www.greenmtnmb.com for more information.