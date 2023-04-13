My Community Nurse Project holds awards ceremony

WESTON, Vt. – March may be known for the Academy Awards, recognizing the best in film, and March Madness, for the top team in NCAA basketball, but in Weston, Vt., on March 1, awards abounded for so much more. My Community Nurse Project, a non-profit nursing agency providing care and advocacy to residents of the mountain towns, collaborated with The Hub restaurant in Weston to host a luncheon for its friends and volunteers. We celebrated the dedication of our volunteers, most of whom have been actively participating since the agency launched in 2020, and without whom this tiny agency could not function. To the surprise of our guests, we also recognized our senior friends for little known lifetime achievements. Here is a snapshot of our awards:

“For naval service in World War II as well as for producing records for Louis Armstrong, Mark Cosmedy,” “for a brilliant career of teaching physics to students in high school, Leonard Bugel,” and “for dedicated service as town librarian and organist for the Old Parish Church, as well as protector of the village green, Carolyn Mullett.” We also were thrilled and delighted to listen to the song “Some Enchanted Evening,” a surprise serenade by a volunteer, as a special treat for our friend Elizabeth Forbes, who met and danced with her future husband many years ago while that song played.

The food was fabulous, and the over the top finale was the cake, celebrating birthdays for three guests, ages 80 years, unknown, and 96 years. What better way to welcome spring, enjoy camaraderie, and share good wishes and appreciation, than a gathering like this?

We thank The Hub for its generosity and ambiance, the volunteers and board members for their continued support, and our friends who provide us with the stories and the “heart” to keep this agency active and available in our mountain towns.

MCNP is a non-profit serving our six mountain towns without financial charge to our clients. It is funded by the generosity of our neighbors. Donations are never expected, but always appreciated, and may be sent to MCNP, P.O. Box 57, Weston VT 05161.