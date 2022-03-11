Mt. Ascutney Hospital and Health Center now offers walk-in services

WINDSOR, Vt. – Mt. Ascutney Hospital and Health Center is now offering Walk-In Services as an option for urgent, but non-emergency medical needs. These visits are available Monday through Friday from 1 – 5 p.m. for patients ages two and up. Patients can check in at the Hospital’s Central Registration, through the main entrance.

Some of the conditions that can be diagnosed and treated through Walk-In Services are minor cuts and burns, urinary tract infections, strains and sprains, minor fractures, rashes and ear, sinus and eye infections. In addition, x-ray and lab services are available on site for timely results and further diagnosis.

If a patient’s symptoms indicate the possible need for care in the Emergency Department, a nurse will be on hand to evaluate to determine if their condition calls for transfer to ED.

“We look forward to providing high-quality care for our patients through our new Walk-In Services,” said Joseph Perras, MD, CEO and Chief Medical Officer at MAHHC. “Regardless of whether you are experiencing a minor injury or a mild illness, our providers can assist in a timely manner for quicker relief than waiting for an appointment during clinic hours, and also help you avoid the higher cost of an Emergency Department visit. It is important to your overall health that you do not postpone care or ignore symptoms needing prompt medical attention.”