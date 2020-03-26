Mt. Ascutney Hospital accepting personal protective equipment donations

WINDSOR, Vt. – Mount Ascutney Hospital and Health Center is currently accepting donations of expendable Personal Protective Equipment including masks, gloves, gowns, hand sanitizer, and gently used scrubs. The gear is intended to supplement hospital PPE supplies as the COVID-19 outbreak gains momentum.

Donations of these types may be dropped off at 393 County Rd., Windsor, Vt., a small white house located just to the right of the access road to Mt. Ascutney Hospital. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday. Please deliver all loose or unpackaged items in resealable bags.

The hospital also invites people who are healthy, without signs of fever, coughing, or shortness of breath, and who have not been in contact with anyone suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19 in the past 14 days, to supplement the inventory of PPE by sewing masks for donation. According to the Centers for Disease Control, fabric masks are a crisis response option when other supplies have been exhausted.

Volunteer mask makers are asked to use 100% unused, non-metallic cotton fabric for the front, and 100% cotton or cotton flannel for the back, along with a quarter-inch or three-eighths-inch flat elastics. Instructions for the preferred mask type may be found at www.instructables.com/id/DIY-Cloth-Face-Mask.

Dr. Joseph Perras, president, CEO, and Chief Medical Officer at MAHHC, says that the hospital has made strategic adjustments to its inventory of PPE, but that it wants to ensure that staff and patients have the most protection available. “All of us are dedicated to providing our community with the best care possible,” said Dr. Perras, “which we will do by being as safe as possible. Health care systems across the country and the world are facing shortages of essential protective gear, and now is the time for us all to come together. Whether you’re a builder with an extra supply of N95 masks, or someone at home with material and the time to pitch in, you can help save lives. We’re profoundly grateful for whatever you can provide. We’ll all get through this together.”