Movement and wellness activities at Black River Senior Center

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Black River Senior Center, located at 10 High Street, offers a variety of movement and wellness activities for community members of all ages, including yoga, tai chi, and Bone Builders. Whether you’re seeking to improve your strength, flexibility, or overall wellbeing, these classes provide a welcoming and supportive environment.

Yoga classes

Yoga classes are held Wednesdays, at 10 a.m.; and Thursdays, at 6 p.m. Whether you’re a seasoned yogi or a beginner, these gentle Vinyasa flow classes are designed to enhance core strength, balance, and flexibility, while promoting relaxation and wellbeing. Through a combination of flowing movements, breathwork, positive affirmations, and meditation, you’ll leave class feeling both peaceful and uplifted.

Students should be able to get up and down from the floor, as the practice includes mat-based exercises.

Instructor Lori Wright, CPT, brings more than 30 years of experience in the fitness industry. She is an ACE certified personal trainer, certified health coach, and holds additional certifications in AFAA, YogaFit, CurvyYoga, Drum’s Alive, Spinning, and BodyPump. With a health at every size approach, Wright encourages self-compassion and humor in her classes, helping participants fall in love with fitness while honoring the body they have today.

Contact Wright at 603-401-8123 to register for the next six-week session, or with any questions.

Tai chi

Tai chi classes are held Thursdays, at 9:30 a.m. Experience the gentle, flowing movements of beginner Sun-style tai chi, a Chinese martial art practiced for its health benefits, including improved balance, coordination, flexibility, immune support, and stress relief. This class is suitable for all levels, and movements can be modified based on individual ability – even from a seated position.

The class is free for seniors, and available by donation for other students.

Instructor Helena Wu is certified through Tai Chi Vermont, drives for Neighborhood Connections, and practices herbal medicine. She also teaches in Londonderry, and is passionate about helping people feel good through mindful movement.

Contact Wu at 802-289-7369 for more information.

Bone Builders

Bone Builders classes are held Tuesdays and Fridays, at 10 a.m. Bone Builders is a strength-training and balance program designed to improve bone density, prevent osteoporosis, and reduce the risk of falls, especially for older adults. The class features weight-bearing and resistance exercises that help build strength and maintain mobility with age.

Bone Builders is sponsored by RSVP Vermont, and preregistration is required, as space is limited.

Call 802-228-6296 for more information.

Join us at the Black River Senior Center for these wonderful wellness activities, and discover the benefits of moving your body, calming your mind, and connecting with your community.

Submitted by Lori Wright, CPT, CMT.