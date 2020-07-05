Lydia Sachs, DNP joins Ludlow Health Center

LUDLOW, Vt. – Springfield Medical Care Systems Inc. is pleased to welcome Lydia Sachs, DNP to the Ludlow Health Center.

Lydia studied at the University of Vermont in Burlington, first receiving her licensure as a registered nurse and continuing her studies to earn her Doctorate of Nursing Practice in May 2020. Lydia also holds a master’s degree from Tufts University in Medford, Mass. and a bachelor’s degree from Occidental College in Los Angeles.

Prior to joining the Ludlow Health Center, Lydia participated in clinical education experiences at Springfield Medical Care Systems Inc., Mt. Ascutney Hospital, Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital, and Appletree Bay Primary Care. She has worked as a clinical nurse at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and Mt. Ascutney Hospital and Health Center. Lydia supports patients from birth to end-of-life care.

Lydia will be accepting new patients beginning in August 2020. Please call Ludlow Health Center to request and schedule an appointment at 802-228-8867.