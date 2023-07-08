LVRS and emergency training

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – While most people in this area know that Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad (LVRS) is an all-volunteer organization, some might not know that all members have the same training and credentials as professional emergency services personnel in Vermont and nationally. All LVRS members have successfully completed, and have been tested, in the level of EMS training for which they are accredited. All have to be re-certified biennially, and have to prove they have completed the required number of hours of training in order to earn re-certification.

There are four levels of EMS accreditation nationally, and five in the state of Vermont.

Vermont First Emergency Responder (VFER) – VEFR is a short, 16-hour course. It covers basic lifesaving, and serves as an introduction to EMS culture. Emergency Medical Responder (EMR) – EMR is a 70-hour class. An EMR can administer basic lifesaving, such as CPR and oxygen delivery. An EMR can also assess the condition of the patient while waiting for more qualified personnel to arrive. They can assist during an emergency or during transport. Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) – EMT is a 150-hour course. In addition to all the responsibilities of an EMR, EMTs can manage cardiac, respiratory, or trauma emergencies. They can immobilize patients, set broken bones, and prepare patients for transport. The training emphasizes skills that can be performed safely in an out of hospital setting. Advanced Emergency Medical Technician (AEMT) – AEMT is a 240-hour course. An AEMT scope of practice includes all that EMTs are authorized to do. In addition, they can perform certain advanced procedures and administer some pharmacological interventions to emergency patients. They are able to initiate and maintain IV lines, administer fluids, and draw blood specimens. They must also be able to use the advanced equipment carried in an ambulance. Paramedic – A 1,500-hour course. The summit of the EMS ladder is paramedic. They must have all of the qualifications of AEMT. In addition, they can dispense more medications, and perform more complicated interventions. Paramedic certification courses focus on the most advanced practice of emergency medicine, including multiple trauma, cardiology, and obstetrics. They must be able to perform some surgical procedures in an out of hospital setting. They must also have completed an extensive internship in a hospital or an ambulance service.

Currently on its roster, LVRS has 11 VEFRs, two EMRs, 12 EMTs, 14 AEMTs, and five Paramedics.

The point of this article is to explain to our community that when LVRS responds to your home, your business, a motor vehicle accident, or another emergency, every member has been trained and is qualified to perform any task within their level of certification.

You can help. Volunteer – LVRS can train you as a driver. LVRS holds certification and licensing courses for VEFR, EMR, EMT, and AEMT. Donate – your contributions fund medical supplies, equipment, fuel, and training materials. For more information, visit www.londonderryrescueVT.org.