Ludlow letter carriers participate in food drive

LUDLOW, Vt. – On Saturday, May 14, 2022, the 30th anniversary of the National Association of Letter Carriers, Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive will take place. Letter carriers across the country will collect nonperishable food donations directly from customers. Participants are asked to leave any food donations outside by their mailbox in a bag by May 14 – the letter carrier will take care of the rest. Participants are reminded that glass and expired items are not permitted.

Donations will go directly to local food pantries in the Ludlow area. The timing for this food drive is crucial because food banks and pantries receive the majority of their donations in the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday season, and so by spring, many pantries are all but depleted. Therefore, as the nation enters the summer months, when many school breakfast and lunch programs are not available, children are often in need of the most help.

Letter carriers and the U.S. Postal Service have collected over 1.88 billion pounds of food in the U.S. over 29 years for their national food drive. To help in the fight to end hunger, contribute on Saturday, may 14 to the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.