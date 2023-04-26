LTE Thank you to childcare discussion attendees

Dear Editor,

I would like to thank all the folks who attended the childcare discussion on April 22 at the Springfield Library. The Springfield Democratic Town Committee is committed to making our legislators more accessible to the public, and to facilitating conversations about issues that concern all of us.

Childcare is not a partisan issue. It is a complex issue that impacts communities, families, and the work force. There are equity issues around accessing quality childcare, especially in the more rural areas of Vermont. The Vermont legislature has been listening to testimony, and based on what they have learned the proposed legislation will focus on five key things: equity, accessibility, affordability, work force issues, and raising the status of childcare in the government.

I would also like to thank our presenters not only for giving up part of their Saturday morning, but for the passion and advocacy they bring to the table. So thanks to Rep. Theresa Wood, the chair of the House Committee on Human Services; Rachel Hunter, coordinator for the Springfield School District’s PreK program; Ariel Rose, Play Works Director at the Springfield Area Parent Child Center; and Sarah Kenney from “Let’s Grow Kids.”

If you missed the discussion Saturday, it will be available soon on SAPA T.V. You can also keep track of the bill, S.56, by going to the legislative website, www.legislature.vermont.gov. The Let’s Grow Kids website, www.letsgrowkids.org, has ongoing information on the legislation as it works its way through the legislative process, and ways you can advocate for affordable and accessible childcare.

Char Osterlund

Chair, Springfield Democratic Town Committee