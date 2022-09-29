Londonderry Hazardous Waste Collection Day

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 will be the second of Londonderry, Vt.’s annual Hazardous Waste Collection Days. Residents and businesses of Landgrove, Londonderry, Peru, Weston, and Windham are invited to bring their hazardous waste to Flood Brook Union School, Route 11, Londonderry, Vt. from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the aforementioned date. This program is free to households, however businesses must preregister and pay for disposal.

The following items qualify as disposable hazardous waste:

Any substance with a label that says, “Caustic, toxic, corrosive, poison, combustible, warning, danger, or caution.”

From the garage: Antifreeze, Brake Fluid, Transmission Fluid, Engine Degreaser, Carburetor Cleaner, Gas Treatments, Creosote, Radiator Flusher, Roofing Tar, Asphalt, and A/C Refrigerants.

From the workbench: Rust Proofer, Paint Thinners, Degreaser, Lead and Oil-based Paints, Sealants, Solvents, Varnish, Wood Preservatives, Wood Polish, Wood Strippers and Stains, and Deck Wash.

From the garden shed: Pesticides, Insect Sprays, Pool Chemicals, Flea Powder, Fertilizers, Herbicides, Rodent Killers, Muriatic Acid, No-Pest Strips, and Lighter Fluid.

From the house: Drain Cleaner, Floor Cleaner, Furniture Polish, Arts and Crafts Chemicals, Mercury Batteries, Photo Chemicals, Oven Cleaner, Chemistry Kits, Metal Polish, Moth Balls, Toilet Cleaner, and Rug and Upholstery Cleaners.

For more information, email recycle@londonderryvt.org, call Esther Fishman at 802-824-3306, or visit www.londonderryvt.org.