Living well and long at Rockingham Library

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – On Thursday, Oct. 17, at 6:30 p.m., at the Rockingham Library, Dr. Carol Blackwood will discuss what steps to take in order to live a healthy and long life.

During her medical career spanning 20 years, she has cared for people of all ages, from prenatal to death. Let her plant some seeds of evidence-based knowledge to help you along your way. It’s never too early or too late to improve your health and wellbeing.

Dr. Blackwood has most recently worked at the VA Community Clinic in Keen, N.H., retiring in 2021. She currently fills in for doctors at the Springfield Hospital, and serves as the vice-chair of the Rockingham Library Board of Trustees. This program is free and open to the public. For more information, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org, call 802-463-4270, or stop by the Rockingham Library at 65 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls.