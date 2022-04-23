Lester Peck receives VT pharmacists award

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Hospital’s Director of Pharmacy Services, Lester “Pete” Peck, R.Ph., Pharm.D. was honored with the Inaugural Challenge Coin Award from the Vermont Pharmacists Association at their spring meeting. The Vermont Pharmacists Association Challenge Coin recognizes a pharmacist who has contributed to the welfare of patients and the profession of pharmacy in both civilian and military/first responder settings. The VPA Challenge Coin reads, “Civilian-Pharmacist-Serviceperson.”

“Congratulations Pete! We are honored to have you as a member of our staff and we thank you for your commitment to our patients and your service to our country,” stated Bob Adcock, CEO of Springfield Hospital.

Major Pete Peck is the Pharmacy Logistics Officer for the 804th Medical Brigade United States Army Reserve. During Covid-19, Major Peck served on the Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force in New York City.