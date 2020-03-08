Learn how to prevent Lyme and other tick-borne diseases

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Tuesday, March 17 at 7 p.m. at the Springfield Town Library, Dr. Alexis Chesney will present findings from her new book, “Preventing Lyme Disease and Other Tick-Borne Diseases.”

Alexis Chesney M.S., N.D., LAC is a naturopathic physician and acupuncturist specializing in Lyme and other tick-borne diseases. Originally from New York, Dr. Alexis Chesney received a B.A. from Holy Cross College in Worcester, Mass. She earned a Master in Science in acupuncture from the University of Bridgeport Acupuncture Institute and a doctorate in naturopathic medicine from the University of Bridgeport College of Naturopathic Medicine in Connecticut.

She is one of the first naturopathic students to complete a hospital-based medical rotation. With five of her colleagues from across the nation, she founded the Naturopathic Medical Student Association, which is a recipient of the AANP President’s Award. Naturopathic residency brought Alexis to Vermont, where she has continued to work with a team of integrative practitioners at Sojourns Community Health Clinic in Westminster.

She has dedicated her practice to the treatment of Lyme and tick-borne diseases. She also has a private practice in Northampton, Mass. She is a member of the American Association of Naturopathic Physicians, Vermont Association of Naturopathic Physicians, the International Lyme and Associated Diseases Society, and a founding full member of International Society for Environmentally Acquired Illness.

Dr. Chesney serves on the Board of Directors and as the Naturopathic Medicine Committee Chair for the ILADS. She has been featured as an expert on tick-borne illness at the ILADS conference, as well as at other professional and patient-focused conferences, on local talk radio, and in various news publications.

Her book will be available for purchase and signing.

The Springfield Town Library is located at 43 Main Street in Springfield. As with all library programs, it is free, accessible to people with disabilities and open to the public. For more information, contact the library at 802-885-3108 or stlas@vermontel.net.