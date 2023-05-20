Kurn Hattin staff are Rock Stars

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – The Greater Falls Regional Chamber of Commerce recently held their annual meeting. Following the meeting, the winners of their Community Rock Star Contest were announced, and awards were presented. Receiving the award on behalf of the entire residential staff at Kurn Hattin Homes (KHH) was Houseparent Robert Anderson.

The Kurn Hattin Homes Residential Staff are a very special group of dedicated professionals, who love children and the work they do to positively transform children’s lives. At Kurn Hattin Homes, it always comes back to this – they are there for the kids in everything they do. Without question, the residential department staff are the key to the children’s wellbeing and success.

Congratulations to the KHH residential staff on receiving this fantastic award. It’s a great honor, and very well deserved for the incredible work they do every day with the Kurn Hattin Homes’ children. Congratulations to the other winners: Bellows Falls Rotary Club, Greater Falls Pharmacy Employees, Amanda Reed, Wanda Salter, and Betsy Thurston.