Kristin Morgan, DNP, APRN, CPNP-PC, joins Springfield Health Center

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Medical Care Systems is pleased to welcome Kristin Morgan, DNP, APRN, CPNP-PC to Springfield Health Center’s pediatric suite. Kristin is a graduate of the Duke School of Nursing in Durham, N.C., where she earned her doctorate of nursing practice degree. She received her Master of Science in Nursing-Pediatric Nurse Practitioner from Yale School of Nursing in New Haven, Conn., and Bachelor of Arts degree from the Lawrence University in Appleton, Wis.

Prior to joining Springfield Health Center, Kristin served as captain, pediatric nurse practitioner at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado. She is a member of the National Association of Pediatric Nurse Practitioners.

Kristin is currently accepting new patients. Please call Springfield Health Center to schedule an appointment at 802-886-8990.