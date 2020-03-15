Just breathe for non-toxic pain and anxiety management

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 7:30 p.m., at the Springfield Town Library, as part of Springfield Wellness Week, local author Betsy Thomason will talk about the number one health secret that can help you manage pain and anxiety and achieve well-being without drugs. Thomason’s book, “Just Breathe Out – Using Your Breath to Create a New, Healthier You,” is a revolutionary how-to-breathe guidebook appropriate for people of all ages and physical abilities.

“Just Breathe Out” features the Breathe Out Dynamic system, revolutionary breathing focused on the active, spine-stretching outbreath. Using BODs in daily practice promotes relaxation, a key component of pain and anxiety management. In addition, if you wish to improve your strength, or perhaps conquer an addiction, learning and using BODs can help you reach your goals.

“Just Breathe Out,” paperback edition, is for sale at Village Square Booksellers in Bellows Falls. “Just Breathe Out” is also available in e-book and iTunes Audible formats as well as in braille and audio from the National Library Service at the Library of Congress. For a 10-minute “Just Breathe Out” video lesson, go to the YouTube Betsy Thomason channel.

For more information, contact Betsy at bzthomason@gmail.com or 551-265-7561.