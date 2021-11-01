BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Join a free Quit Tobacco class in Bellows Falls starting Monday, Nov. 8, from 6-7 p.m. Instructor Sarah Doyle brings experience, a great sense of humor, and a lot of compassion to her work as a quit coach and class facilitator, leads the class.

Come talk about smoking, quitting, staying quit, and all the challenges in between, in a non-judgmental, friendly environment. Dinner is included. Talk about nicotine replacement treatment and what might be the best fit for you. Please call or text Sarah at 802-289-0045 or email sdoyle@springfieldmed.org to sign up.

The classes will take place at Parks Place, 44 School Street Ext., in Bellows Falls.