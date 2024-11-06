Jennifer Chambers appointed to Clinical Utilization Review Board

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Hospital is pleased to announce that its director of case management and social services Jennifer Chambers has accepted a three-year appointment to Gov. Scott’s Clinical Utilization Review Board. The Clinical Utilization Review Board (CURB) was established by Act 146 during the 2010 legislative session. The Department of Vermont Health Access (DVHA) was tasked to create the CURB to examine existing medical services, emerging technologies, and relevant evidence-based clinical practice guidelines, and make recommendations to DVHA regarding coverage, unit limitations, place of service, and appropriate medical necessity of services in the state’s Medicaid programs. The CURB is comprised of 10 members with diverse medical experience, appointed by the governor upon recommendation of the Commissioner of the Department of Vermont Health Access.