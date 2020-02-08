Information session on Complete Health Improvement Programs

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Many health and weight loss programs provide information in the hope that you change your habits. CHIP is different. CHIP will help you make long-lasting lifestyle changes by addressing the causes of chronic disease and teaching you to use your own lifestyle as your best medicine. “Some chronic diseases are reversable. Most are preventable. It is never too late to take your life back.”

Join Laura Jensen, Lifestyle Medicine coordinator, and Dr. Scott Durgin, Lifestyle Medicine director, for a free informational session Tuesday, Feb. 25, from 5:30-6:30 p.m., at Neighborhood Connections. In this session, they will talk about a Lifestyle Medicine Education Program that you can join for free that integrates optimal nutrition, exercise, and behavioral psychology principles and tools.

Please call to register at 802-824-4343. This program is offered at no charge at Neighborhood Connections, located in Londonderry’s Mountain Marketplace, next to the Post Office.