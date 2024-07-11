Ian Odigie appointed to the Vermont Medical Board

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Ian Odigie, DPM, has been appointed by Governor Phil Scott to the Vermont Board of Medical Practice. The Board of Medical Practice oversees licensing and the practice of medicine in Vermont. Ultimately, the board’s primary responsibility is protection of the public, and instilling confidence in the system by having a neutral and independent body to receive, investigate, and, if appropriate, act on complaints and reports of possible unprofessional conduct. The Board includes 17 part-time members, of whom there are nine MDs, one physician assistant, one podiatrist, and six public members with no ties to the practice of medicine. Dr. Odigie will attend meetings twice monthly for the board/committee work, and participate in the investigative committee – south, serving a five-year term. Congratulations Dr. Odigie.