Hearts of Hope remembers and honors those with cancer or heart disease

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Volunteers at Springfield Hospital announce the start of Hearts of Hope 2021. This annual fundraiser is an opportunity for people to remember a loved one, a friend, or someone battling cancer or heart disease.

For donors who make a contribution, a personalized handmade heart ornament will be placed on a holiday tree at Springfield Hospital. As the holiday nears, all the ornaments will be mailed to the donors or to their requested recipients.

All funds will go towards the purchase of items for the support and comfort of patients at Springfield Hospital’s Cardiology and Oncology Clinic.

We will not be hosting an in-person ceremony due to Covid-19; however, we will post the names of those you wish to honor or remember on the hospital’s Facebook page and website.

Contribution forms are available online at www.springfieldhospital.org or by contacting Sandy Peplau, Marketing and Development and Volunteer Services, 802-885-7686, speplau@springfieldhospital.org.

Join us in remembering or honoring a loved one with a heart ornament during our special annual Hearts of Hope Campaign.