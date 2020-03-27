BURLINGTON, Vt. – As reports appear in the news of certain drugs being potentially used for treatment or prevention of COVID-19, the Vermont Department of Health strongly urges caution.

At this time, the U.S. Drug Administration has not approved any drugs specifically for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Though the anti-malarial drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, among others, have been widely discussed as potential treatments, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said there are no data currently available from randomized clinical trials that would inform how these drugs could be used to treat COVID-19.

In fact, there are significant potential risks to taking such drugs, including death.

Health officials remind Vermonters that most people who get COVID-19 can manage their symptoms at home with rest, drinking fluids, and taking fever-reducing medication. Talk to your health care provider before taking any substance alleged to prevent or treat COVID-19.

Providers should only prescribe these drugs for individuals with diagnosed conditions, and not for prevention, to help maintain the supply for Vermonters who need them.