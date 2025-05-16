HCRS welcomes new staff in April

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Health Care and Rehabilitation Services (HCRS), southeastern Vermont’s community mental health agency, is pleased to welcome 14 new professionals who joined the agency during the month of April. These new hires will strengthen HCRS’ services across Windham and Windsor counties as the organization continues to evolve and respond to growing community needs.

With more than 550 staff working across over 20 locations, HCRS brings on new team members each month to ensure continued access to high-quality care across the region. The latest additions reflect the agency’s broad reach across southeastern Vermont – and its commitment to providing essential mental health, substance use, and developmental services to more than 4,000 people each year.

HCRS welcomes the following new employees: Matthew Hart, IFBS coordinator, in Springfield; Erin Angley-Cohen, school-based clinician, in Hartford; Alysha Santiago, crisis intervention specialist, in Brattleboro; Sabina Bosely, case manager, in Brattleboro; Holly Patterson, DSP community, in Hartford; Rafael Perez III, residential specialist, in Bellows Falls; Alexa Rawson, office generalist, in Brattleboro; Devin Hicks, DSP community, in Hartford; Hank Stommel, behavioral interventionist, in Hartford; Samantha Loomis, residential specialist, in Bellows Falls; Nkisha Taylor-Diallo, residential specialist, in Bellows Falls; Allura Jacobs, respite provider, in Brattleboro; Amy McPheters, clinician, in Springfield; and Kah Goodrich, residential specialist, in Springfield.

These professionals bring unique talents and energy to their roles, and HCRS is proud to have them join the team.