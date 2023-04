HCRS welcomes new staff

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Health Care and Rehabilitation Services (HCRS), southeastern Vermont’s community mental health agency, is pleased to announce the appointment of 37 new professionals in the first quarter of 2023, whose talents will augment HCRS’ services across Windham and Windsor counties.

HCRS welcomes the following new employees: Samia Abbass – Clinician I in Brattleboro, Courtney Barcomb – Community Outreach Specialist in White River Junction, Samantha Baron – Direct Service Provider (DSP) – Community in Springfield, Nicholas Blair – Junior Data Analyst in Springfield, Gwen Boynton – Clinician II in Springfield, Christine Decato – DSP – Community in Springfield, Christopher Dennette – Classroom Assistant at Kindle Farm School, Sarah DeValk – Residential Specialist in Bellows Falls, Virginia Driscoll – Administrative Assistant at Greater Falls Connections, Stephanie Durkee – Crisis Intervention Specialist in Springfield, Wendi Germain – Access Navigator in Springfield, Shannon Glidden – Facilities Coordinator in Springfield, Calvin Hall – Team Leader Float, Sally Hespe – Grants Manager in Springfield, Carlin Hood – DSP Community in Windsor/Hartford, Tiffany Jowett – DSP Community in Bellows Falls, Kayla King – Behavioral Analyst in Springfield, Natasha Lawson – School-Based Interventionist in Brattleboro, Martina Mattison – Crisis Intervention Specialist in Brattleboro, Susan Montesi – DSP Community in Brattleboro, Ashley Morse – DSP Community in Bellows Falls, Autumn Morse – DSP Community in Springfield, Ashley Mylott – Office Generalist in Brattleboro, Alison Neto – CCBHC Project Evaluator, Kelsey Parker – Respite Provider in Brattleboro, Susan Peters – Service Coordinator in Brattleboro, Emilee Rogers – Emergency Services Intern in Brattleboro, Lina Samadi – Refugee Case Manager I in Brattleboro, Tracy Sargent – Community Outreach Specialist in White River Junction, Syla Sengaloun – DSP Community in Brattleboro, Elizabeth Shipley – School-Based Clinician I in Hartford, Wendy Spooner – Office Generalist I in Hartford, Ashley Strong – DS Area Manager in Windsor, Nicki Superba – School-Based Interventionist in Brattleboro, Philippe Sweda – Peer Support Advocate in Brattleboro, Sharon Thibeau – Clinician II in Springfield, Peter Towle – ELA Teacher at Kindle Farm School, and Jessica Weiner – Case Manager I in Brattleboro.

These new hires will support the non-profit agency’s team of more than 500 staff, providing comprehensive mental health, substance use, and developmental disability programs, which serve more than 4,000 individuals annually across Windsor and Windham Counties.