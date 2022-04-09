HCRS welcomes new staff

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Health Care and Rehabilitation Services, southeastern Vermont’s community mental-health agency is pleased to announce the appointment of 34 new professionals during the month of March whose talents will augment HCRS’ services in the Bellows Falls, Brattleboro, Hartford, Springfield, and Windsor regions.

Amber Allen – Direct Support Professional (Community) in Windsor; Sara Allen Drunen – Direct Support Professional (Community) in Windsor; Claudia Armstrong – Respite in Brattleboro; William “Bailey” Eck – Crisis Peer Support Advocate in Hartford; Annemarie Benway – Residential Specialist at Meadowview; Shea Bernard Guetti – School-based Behavioral Interventionist in Brattleboro; Megan Blake – Service Coordinator in Springfield; Kayla May Briere – Direct Support Professional (Employment) in Springfield; Thomas Brown, III – School Behavioral Interventionist in Springfield; Scott Casella – Direct Support Professional (Community) in Springfield; Chelsea Clark – Direct Support Professional (Community) in Windsor; Sheena Derosia – Direct Support Professional (Community) in Brattleboro; Zachary Derosia – Respite in Brattleboro; Gary Derosier – Direct Support Professional (Community) in Windsor; Alison Estey – Service Coordinator in Springfield; Harriett Gunther – Direct Support Professional (Community) in Brattleboro; Joshua Hanson – Behavioral Interventionist in Brattleboro; Joshua Hill – Residential Specialist at Meadowview; Ashleigh Hutton – Children’s Parent Educator/Health Coach in Springfield; Courtney James – Service Coordinator in Bellows Falls; Benjamin Jerome-Lee – Respite Provider in Brattleboro; Kayla Knight – Direct Support Professional (Employment) in Springfield; Melinda Lapine – Direct Support Professional (Community) in Springfield; Taela Luippold – Direct Support Professional (Community) in Brattleboro; Brandon Lynch – Direct Support Professional (Community) in Springfield; Lindsay Mangani – Case Manager II in Springfield; Kelly McGee – Peer Support Advocate in Hartford; Melissa Morin – Direct Support Professional (Community) in Springfield; John Roberge – Team Leader I-Supervisor in Hartford; Amber Rose – Direct Support Professional (Community) in Brattleboro; Kecia Salam – Direct Support Professional (Community) in Brattleboro; Emily Seymour – Residential Specialist at Hilltop, Rebecca Stone – Office Support Generalist in Brattleboro; Kathleen “Kate” Sohngen – Service Coordinator in Windsor.

These new hires will support the nonprofit agency’s comprehensive mental health, substance abuse, and developmental disability programs, which serves 4,000 individuals annually across Windsor and Windham Counties.