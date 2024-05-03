HCRS welcomes new staff

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Health Care and Rehabilitation Services (HCRS), southeastern Vermont’s community mental health agency, is pleased to announce the appointment of two new professionals in the second half of March, whose talents will augment HCRS’ services across Windham and Windsor counties.

HCRS welcomes Annaleise Stevenson, CYF, behavior analyst in Brattleboro/Springfield; and Benjamin Robb, CYF, respite provider in Brattleboro.

These new hires will support the nonprofit agency’s team of more than 500 staff providing comprehensive mental health, substance use, and developmental disability programs, which serve more than 4,000 individuals annually across southeastern Vermont.