HCRS to incentivize Covid vaccination with three $500 drawings

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Health Care and Rehabilitation Services, southeastern Vermont’s nonprofit community mental-health agency, will be hosting free Covid-19 vaccination clinics at their three regional offices in Hartford, Springfield, and Brattleboro with a drawing for a $500 gift card at each location. The clinics will be provided by Rescue Inc., in collaboration with the Vermont Department of Health, at HCRS’ office locations on the following days, from 3-6 p.m.:

51 Fairview St. in Brattleboro, Tuesday, Aug. 24 and Sept. 13

390 River St. in Springfield, Thursday, Aug. 26 and Sept. 16

49 School St. in Hartford, Thursday, Sept. 2 and 23

Community members who are fully vaccinated, meaning they receive two shots of Pfizer vaccine three weeks apart or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at these clinics, will be entered into a drawing for a $500 gift card to Giftogram, an online gift card good at hundreds of retailers. The drawings will be held Oct. 1, and winners will be notified by email. In addition, delicious treats will be given out at each clinic.

George Karabakakis, Ph.D., HCRS CEO, shared, “As a community healthcare organization, we feel it is our duty to ensure staff, clients, and members of our community have access to this important vaccine. We recognize that not everyone is able to be vaccinated, but we want to be part of the effort to provide vaccines in our communities.”

According to Anne Bilodeau, HCRS Chief Human Resources Officer, “We are excited to be able to offer this significant incentive for those who are not yet vaccinated. While Vermont has been fortunate to lead our nation in vaccination rates, we feel it’s important to do what we can to help save lives due to this sometimes deadly virus. Increasing vaccination rates also supports our work as our protocols vary based on vaccination status of staff and the individuals we support.” A separate drawing will be held for fully vaccinated staff.

No appointment is necessary. For more information about the vaccine clinics, please contact Kait at 802-886-4567 ext. 2165 or via email at kskogsta@hcrs.org.