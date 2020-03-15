HCRS to host nine activities as part of Springfield’s Wellness Week

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Health Care and Rehabilitation Services will be hosting nine free wellness activities as part of Springfield’s 3rd Annual Wellness Week.

On Monday, March 23, from 2-3 p.m., HCRS peer support manager Malaika Puffer will be facilitating “Harm Reduction Approach to Psych Drugs.” Join Puffer for this discussion on how to make informed changes to start, stay on, or get off psychiatric drugs using the principles of harm reduction. Also for family members and other supports. For more information, please email mpuffer@hcrs.org.

On Tuesday, March 24, from 10-11 a.m., Puffer will also facilitate a workshop titled, “Body Acceptance.” Learn about sizism, its impacts, and what you can do to support yourself and others to have equality and access to health care regardless of size. For more information, email mpuffer@hcrs.org.

Adult Mental Health First Aid, a full-day course on how to assist someone experiencing a mental health or substance-use related crisis, will be held Wednesday, March 25, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. You’ll learn about risk factors and warning signs, strategies for how to help someone in both crisis and non-crisis situations, and where to turn for help. Advance registration is required for this free course by March 18. Visit www.instructors.mentalhealthfirstaid.org/course-details/198718 to register. Lunch will be provided. For more information, email jheddon@hcrs.org.

On Wednesday evening, from 6-8 p.m., the agency will host a Sip ‘n Paint for Wellness class. Explore letting go while painting a mandala on canvas. Melissa from Endless Creations will walk everyone through the painting process. Healthy snacks and beverages will be provided. Pre-registration is required by March 18. Contact abradeen@hcrs.org to register. This is an alcohol-free event.

On Thursday, March 26, from 10-11 a.m., join Gary Graff, HCRS clinical supervisor, for “Mindfulness Practices for Well-Being.” This one-hour class offers an introduction to mindfulness with experiential practice. Potential benefits of mindfulness practice include improved sleeping, reduced stress, and increased happiness, just to name a few. For more information, email ggraff@hcrs.org.

Alina Abraham, HCRS team leader, will present “Healthy Cooking on a Budget,” from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., on Wednesday. Join this hands-on cooking class to learn how to prepare healthy foods on a budget. For more information, email alabraha@hcrs.org.

On Friday, March 27, join John Sullivan from JLS Martial Arts for an introduction to Qigong, Tai Chi, Pranayama breathing, stretching, and relaxation concepts in his “Gentle Martial Arts & Other Forms of Relaxation” class. This class will run from 3-4 p.m. For more information, email johnsullivan249@msn.com.

Each of the wellness activities will be held at HCRS Headquarters, 390 River St., Springfield, Vt.

Two additional HCRS sponsored wellness activities will take place in the community. On Wednesday, March 25, from 1-2 p.m., HCRS and Woodbury Florist will host a “Gardening for Wellness” class at Woodbury Florist. Learn how to easily grow flower and vegetable plants in containers. You’ll also learn about the many wellness benefits of gardening and nurturing plants. Pre-registration is required by March 18. Contact abradeen@hcrs.org to register.

On Friday, March 27, HCRS and the Southeast Regional DUI Treatment Docket will host a forum at the Springfield Town Library, from 12-1 p.m., titled, “Help a Loved One Avoid a DUI.” Learn how to avoid the damaging effects of a DUI by getting out ahead of treatment needs. This forum is an opportunity to discuss ways to seek support. For more information, email myoung@hcrs.org.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer so many fun and educational events as part of Springfield’s Wellness Week this year,” said George Karabakakis, Ph.D., CEO, HCRS. “We will also have a display table at the Springfield Wellness Week kickoff event at the Great Hall Monday evening, March 23. We hope you’ll stop by to see us.”