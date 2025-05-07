HCRS recognizes Mental Health Awareness Month

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, Health Care and Rehabilitation Services (HCRS), southeastern Vermont’s nonprofit community mental health agency, joins community mental health centers across Vermont in raising awareness about mental health and reminding people that help is always available – no matter where they live or what they’re going through.

This year’s statewide message is clear: you are not alone. Whether someone is experiencing anxiety, depression, a mental health crisis, or substance use issues, Vermont’s Mobile Crisis Response program ensures help is just a phone call away.

“Mobile Crisis is a game-changer,” said HCRS CEO George Karabakakis, Ph.D. “We’re now able to meet people where they are – at home, in the community, or virtually – and provide immediate, compassionate support when they need it most.”

Mobile Crisis is designed to help not only in emergencies, but also in times of heightened stress or concern. If you feel your anxiety rising or start to feel overwhelmed, always feel free to contact Mobile Crisis; you can receive help before things reach a crisis point. These trained professionals can help calm emotionally charged situations, offer support in the moment, and guide you toward resources that can help you stay well and maybe even avoid a crisis altogether. You can reach out at any time by calling or texting 988.

Mobile Crisis teams are available throughout the state and are staffed by trained mental health professionals who can de-escalate situations, provide short-term stabilization, and connect people to ongoing care.

In addition to crisis response, HCRS offers a range of mental health and wellness services to support individuals and families year-round. “Mental Health Awareness Month is an important reminder to care for ourselves and check in on those around us,” said Karabakakis.

Community mental health centers play a critical role in Vermont’s mental health system and are working together to remove stigma and expand access to care. If you or someone you know is struggling, call or text 988 to connect with support. Visit www.gethelpvt.org or www.hcrs.org to learn more.