HCRS opens free stress, anxiety phone support line during pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Health Care and Rehabilitation Services, southeastern Vermont’s community mental-health agency, has opened up a phone support Warm Line, 1-800-917-1622, for the community.

The expansion of the nonprofit agency’s Warm Line to the community is in response to the increased need for support to manage the stress and anxiety associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. The warm line is staffed with trained professionals offering support seven days per week from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. The phone support line is anonymous and open to anyone in Windsor and Windham counties.

“We are pleased to be able to offer our client warm line to the community during this pandemic,” said George Karabakakis, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, HCRS. “Everyone is dealing with increased stress levels due to COVID-19, and talking with a trained professional can be very helpful in reducing feelings of anxiety.”

HCRS is also working with some rural communities to host online workshops about managing stress and anxiety as well as understanding suicide signs and risk. These one-hour online workshops are designed to be informative and interactive. Stay tuned to the agency’s Facebook page for more details on these upcoming workshops.

The agency continues to accept new clients seeking to receive mental health, substance use, or developmental disability services. Although many services are currently provided remotely, the use of telehealth is very effective. In addition, critical outreach staff have been identified and are available to provide face-to-face support when necessary.

Community members who want to sign up for services can contact HCRS on the following toll-free lines: Brattleboro area, 855-220-9428; Springfield area, 855-220-9429; and Hartford area, 855-220-9430. There are currently minimal wait times to access services and supports. Additional information regarding services can be found at www.hcrs.org.

HCRS’ 24-hour crisis hotline, 1-800-622-4235, for mental health emergencies, continues to support members of the community. Anyone who lives in Windsor or Windham counties may call this toll-free hotline if they or someone they know is experiencing thoughts of intent to harm, either themselves or others.

In order to support the increased challenge of putting food on the table that is currently being experienced by so many due to loss of employment, HCRS held an agency-wide staff fundraising campaign. The agency provided a match up to $3,000 with all proceeds going to support three local food shelves. To date, staff pledges totaling $3,555 have been made in support of this important cause. On Friday, April 17, a check in the amount of $1,000 was mailed to the Upper Valley Haven in White River Junction, the Family Center in Springfield, and to the GroundWorks Collaborative in Brattleboro. These donations represent the match made by HCRS. Staff donations will be mailed to each of these food shelves as the pledges are paid through payroll deduction.

Karabakakis states, “Our staff are a source of inspiration as they have selflessly stepped up to not only support our clients but also the needs of our communities during this pandemic. My gratitude goes out to each and every staff member for upholding our Core Values during this challenging time.”