HCRS new patient portal providing online access to health information

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Health Care and Rehabilitation Services, southeastern Vermont’s nonprofit community mental health agency, announced that they have implemented a new patient portal. The online portal provides the individuals they support with access to enter and obtain their own health information, communicate with their HCRS provider, schedule appointments, and ultimately better manage their health.

The online patient portal system, which is HIPAA compliant, can be accessed 24/7 through a secure website.

The portal allows the agency to improve patient access to their own health information. According to George Karabakakis, Ph.D., HCRS CEO, “We’re pleased to be able to offer this important online access to health information for those we support with mental health, substance use, and developmental disability services. Rather than having to wait for regular business hours, individuals and authorized family members will be able to log onto the patient portal at any time day or night.”

The patient portal is an important feature of the agency’s new electronic medical record software developed by Credible, which was implemented in the fall of 2019. Following the successful implementation, the next step was to build out the patient portal.

Karabakakis adds, “This is an important benefit that we can now offer to individuals who come to us for services. In today’s world, we have become accustomed to having information at our fingertips. Offering 24/7 access to health information brings that same level of immediate access to the 4,000 individuals we support across Windham and Windsor counties annually.”

Those receiving services from the agency may contact their HCRS provider, call 802-886-4500, or visit www.hcrs.org/blog/new-patient-portal for more information on how to access the patient portal.