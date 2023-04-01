HCRS named Best Place to Work in Vermont

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Health Care and Rehabilitation Services (HCRS), southeastern Vermont’s non-profit community mental health agency, was named one of Vermont’s Best Places to Work in 2023 for the third year in a row.

Winners are chosen based on an in-depth, confidential survey of staff covering all aspects of the employee experience. Staff feedback contributes to approximately 80% of the agency’s evaluation. A comprehensive questionnaire was also completed by HCRS, providing the agency’s policies, practices, and workforce demographics, for the remainder of the assessment.

“We feel honored to receive this important recognition for the third year in a row,” said George Karabakakis, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at HCRS. “One of our key strategic priorities is to foster a culture of care across our workforce. This award celebrates the emphasis we have placed on employee relations, engagement, and benefits.”

HCRS offers a generous benefits package, including unique options such as stipends for snow tires and CSAs, interest-free loans for personal computers, and a free meditation app, just to name a few. The agency’s flexible work schedules and work from home options are two other benefits that contribute to employee satisfaction.

HCRS is based out of Springfield, Vt. and provides mental health, substance use, and developmental disability services for more than 4000 individuals across Windham and Windsor counties annually. Their staff of more than 500 work out of 16 locations across southeastern Vermont and provide services in local schools and homes, as well as in the community.

Vermont’s Best Places to Work program is presented by Vermont Business Magazine, the Vermont Department of Economic Development, the Vermont Chamber of Commerce, and the Vermont State Council. For more information on the Best Places to Work in Vermont program, visit www.bestplacestoworkvt.com.