HCRS launches new website

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Health Care and Rehabilitation Services (HCRS), southeastern Vermont’s nonprofit community mental health agency, is thrilled to announce the official launch of its newly redesigned website, now live at www.hcrs.org.

According to HCRS CEO George Karabakakis, “We’ve listened to your feedback, and have worked diligently to create an online experience that is not only more accessible, but also tailored to meet the diverse needs of our community.”

The new website is equipped with nine innovative accessibility tools, and supports over 130 languages, ensuring that every visitor can easily access vital information and essential services in a person-centered manner.

The site also offers a new section dedicated to existing clients, enabling quick access to important information and resources tailored to their needs.

The improved layout ensures visitors can find the information they need quickly and easily.

Karabakakis invites everyone in the community to explore the new website, and experience the enhancements designed to better serve people with mental health, substance use, or developmental service needs. “Your feedback is invaluable, and we look forward to continuing to improve our services to better support you.”