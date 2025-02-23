HCRS launches new client portal

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Health Care and Rehabilitation Services (HCRS), southeastern Vermont’s nonprofit community mental health agency, is thrilled to announce the launch of their new client portal, designed to make managing care and wellbeing easier than ever. This innovative platform offers a seamless and secure way for clients to access information, receive secure messages from their care team, and play a more active role in their wellness journey.

“At HCRS, we’re committed to providing person-centered care,” said George Karabakakis, CEO. “The new client portal is an exciting step forward in further empowering our clients with the tools they need to take charge of their wellness.”

Through this platform, clients can easily view upcoming appointments, connect to their care information, and access a personalized dashboard tailored to them. Not only does the portal offer all these resources in one convenient place, but it is available for clients any time of the day or night.

HCRS is dedicated to ongoing innovation and client support. As part of this commitment, the organization will continue to roll out new features and updates to enhance the portal’s functionality and user experience.

The launch reflects HCRS’ broader mission to provide accessible, inclusive, and high-quality care for all. The client portal is another way HCRS is helping clients feel as connected and empowered on their wellness journey as possible.

Karabakakis concludes, “Clients who are interested in learning more about the portal can reach out to their HCRS provider for more information, or visit our website at www.hcrs.org.”