HCRS appoints Dr. Paul Boutin to chief medical officer

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Health Care and Rehabilitation Services (HCRS), southeastern Vermont’s nonprofit community mental health agency, is pleased to announce the promotion of Dr. Paul Boutin to chief medical officer (CMO). This milestone reflects HCRS’s commitment to enhancing access to high-quality medical and mental health care for people and families across southeastern Vermont.

Boutin has been a vital member of HCRS since 2013, bringing his expertise and compassionate approach to his work with children and adolescents at the Brattleboro and Springfield offices. In his role as medical director, he oversaw the agency’s medical division, which includes psychiatrists, nurses, and medical assistants. Beyond this, Dr. Boutin has been a trusted advisor on agency policies, ensuring alignment with best practices and the highest standards of care.

His path to becoming CMO is both inspiring and distinguished. After nearly a decade in medical research, Boutin pursued his medical degree, ultimately specializing in child and adolescent psychiatry. Motivated by a passion for serving rural and underserved communities, he returned to his New England roots after studying at the University of Washington, where he was inspired by their focus on equitable care. Beginning his clinical career at the Brattleboro Retreat, Boutin transitioned to HCRS, where he quickly rose to medical director.

Boutin is a member of the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, and was named a Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association in 2015.

“Dr. Boutin’s dedication to improving mental health care in our region, coupled with his leadership and vision, makes him the perfect fit for this role,” said George Karabakakis, CEO. “As chief medical officer, he will continue to guide our medical team while shaping the future of care at HCRS.”

The creation of the chief medical officer position underscores HCRS’s commitment to expanding and improving medical and mental health services to meet the needs of the community.

For more information about HCRS and its services, visit www.hcrs.org.