HCRS announces Spring Art Show

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Health Care and Rehabilitation Services (HCRS), southeastern Vermont’s nonprofit community mental health agency, is excited to announce its sixth annual Spring Art Show, an inclusive exhibit celebrating the creative talents of our clients and staff. The event will be hosted at 118 Elliot Gallery in Brattleboro, Vt., throughout the month of April.

The show features a diverse array of artworks, including paintings, sculptures, mixed media, and photography, showcasing the unique perspectives and abilities within the HCRS community. This event underscores the therapeutic power of art as a medium for self-expression, healing, and unity.

Jonathan Mattoon, HCRS case manager and co-organizer of the event along with Nickie Godin, highlights the significance of the show, saying, “The HCRS annual art show is a diverse display of creative expression, featuring works by both people who receive HCRS services and those who provide them. Representing all areas of our community – including our children’s and adult mental health, substance use, and developmental services, Kindle Farm School, and residential programs – the show highlights the diverse artistic expressions within our network.”

The community is invited to the opening reception on Friday, April 4, from 5-8 p.m. Attendees will enjoy an evening of inclusive art, refreshments, and live music. The event also offers an opportunity to meet some of the artists and discuss their works in an inviting atmosphere.

George Karabakakis, HCRS CEO, shared, “This annual event is a great opportunity for the community to come together to celebrate art and one another. We’re grateful to the 118 Elliot Gallery for their generous sponsorship, and for providing a welcoming space to showcase the talents of our artists.”

Mattoon concludes, “With over 50 artists from various backgrounds, and strong community participation each year, this event is a powerful opportunity to connect, appreciate local talent, and learn more about the community-based services we provide.”

For those unable to attend the opening, the exhibit will be open to the public during the following hours: Friday, April 11, 18, and 25, from 4-7 p.m.; Saturday, April 5, 19, and 26, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.; and Sunday, April 6, 13, and 27, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Admission to the gallery is free, and all community members are encouraged to attend. For more information about HCRS’ annual Spring Art Show, please visit the agency’s website at www.hcrs.org/annual-spring-art-show-2025. Visit the 118 Elliot Gallery website at www.118elliot.com.