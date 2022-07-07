Grief support groups

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. – Brattleboro Area Hospice is offering a grief support group for anyone who has experienced the death of a loved one. This is an 8-week group, meeting on Tuesdays, July 12 through Aug. 30, 5:15–6:30 p.m.

Brattleboro Area Hospice is also offering a grief support group for parents, step-parents, or guardians who have experienced the death of an adult child. This is also an 8-week group, meeting on Thursdays, July 21 through Sept. 8, 5:30–7 p.m.

The groups are limited to ten people. Please be able to commit to six out of the eight weeks and attend the first session. John Everest, a BAH trained volunteer, will be the facilitator for the grief support group, and Lars Hunter, a Bereavement Program Coordinator at BAH, will be facilitator for the child loss support group. The groups will meet at the Brattleboro Area Hospice office, 191 Canal St., Brattleboro, and masks will be required. The groups are free of charge. For more information or to register, contact Lars Hunter at 802-257-0775 ext. 104 or lars.hunter@brattleborohospice.org.