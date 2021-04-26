BRATTLEBORO, Vt. – Brattleboro Area Hospice is pleased to offer a new grief support group via Zoom for anyone who has suffered the loss of a loved one, either recently or in the past.

The group will meet weekly Wednesdays starting May 5, from 4-5 p.m. This group will be limited to eight people and will be a “mixed loss” group. The facilitator will be Muriel Wolf, Spiritual Companion at BAH.

If you or anyone you know would benefit from a grief support group, please contact Lars Hunter, Bereavement Program Coordinator, at lars.hunter@brattleborohospice.org, or 802-257-0775 ext. 104. An initial intake via Zoom will be required before enrollment in the group. We can help you with Zoom if needed.

The group is sponsored by Brattleboro Area Hospice. Participation is free of charge and open to anyone in the community. Support Groups offer a safe, mutually supportive environment for sharing experiences through discussion, readings, and suggestions for moving through grief. No prior connection with hospice is necessary in order to participate.

Brattleboro Area Hospice is an independent, community-based, nonprofit volunteer organization that provides grassroots, volunteer-staffed programs. Hospice is locally funded and provides services free of charge. Hospice is located at 191 Canal St. in Brattleboro. Call 802-257-0775 or visit www.brattleborohospice.org.