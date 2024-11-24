Grateful patient thanks LVRS

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – On June 29, 2023, Cole Williams of Londonderry was involved in a serious motorcycle accident on Middletown Road. A passerby called 911, and within 10 minutes personnel from Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad (LVRS) and Londonderry Technical Rescue were on the scene. Londonderry Fire also assisted. Williams sustained multiple and potentially life-threatening injuries. LVRS personnel stabilized him and got him into the ambulance. He was transported to Springfield Hospital, while receiving care and being evaluated during the trip. Later that night he was transferred to Dartmouth Hitchcock.

After a year of treatment and therapy, as he was getting back into a normal life, he and his mother Brandi Douglass of Londonderry, wanted to meet and thank the LVRS team who provided him with the timely and expert care he received. A meeting was arranged, and Williams and Douglass thanked and presented roses to some of the members of the team.

These are the LVRS members who were involved in this call: Pete Cobb, Judy Cobb, David Nunnikhoven, Bruno Licata, Gordon Searles, Donnie Ameden, and Jonathan Bigelow.

You can help. Volunteer, and LVRS can train you as a driver. We hold certification and licensing courses for VEFR, EMR, EMT, and AEMT. Donations are also appreciated, your contributions fund our medical supplies, equipment, fuel, and training materials.

For more information, visit www.londonderryrescuevt.org.