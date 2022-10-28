Grace Cottage upcoming events

TOWNSHEND, Vt. – In the upcoming weeks, Grace Cottage will be offering two events: “Chair Yoga,” starting Wednesday, Nov. 2 from 1–2 p.m., and a flu shot clinic, on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Chair Yoga will be offered as a 6-week series, meeting every week. The class is ideal for anyone new to yoga and those with limited flexibility. It will be taught by Crystal Mansfield, Grace Cottage Senior Director of Rehabilitation and Community Wellness, a certified yoga instructor who trained at the Kripalu Institute. All classes will be held in Grace Cottage’s Community Wellness Center, Heins Building, 133 Grafton Rd., Townshend. Call 802-365-3649 to reserve a spot.

Grace Cottage will also be hosting a flu vaccine clinic on Saturday, Nov. 5. Pre-registration is recommended, although walk-ins will be accommodated as possible. Call 802-365-4331 to pre-register.

Anyone can get a flu shot at the clinic; one does not need to be an established Grace Cottage patient. Masks are required, and anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Please bring ID and an insurance card with you.