TOWNSHEND, Vt. – Sign up for Grace Cottage’s 16th annual Tour de Grace bike rally, to be held Saturday, June 26, rain or shine. Start and end any time between 8-10 a.m., at Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital, 185 Grafton Rd., Townshend, Vt.

The event follows the same loop as last year, approximately 17 miles on scenic back roads, along dirt trails, and through the historic Scott Covered Bridge – a different route from before the pandemic so that no bussing is necessary.

Helmets are required; mountain bikes recommended. Rest stops with water and snacks are offered along the way and at the end. Return to Grace Cottage to celebrate your accomplishment.

This family-friendly ride is fun and allows for social distancing. Round up your family or a few friends, enjoy the beautiful scenery, get some exercise, and support Grace Cottage Hospital. Proceeds from this event helps Grace Cottage continue to provide essential healthcare services.

Can’t make it to Townshend that day? You can do a virtual Tour de Grace on your own. Sign up at www.gracecottage.org/get-involved/tour-de-grace-bicycle-rally and we’ll mail you a bib to wear. Send us your photo with your bib number and bike, and we’ll post it in our 2021 Tour de Grace photo album on Facebook.

Register at www.gracecottage.org/events. Pre-registration is discounted in tiers through June 26, and the first 100 to register get a Tour de Grace performance t-shirt. T-shirt not included for virtual riders.

For more information, email info@gracecottage.org or call 802-365-9109.