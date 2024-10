TOWNSHEND, Vt. – Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital invites the public to an open Community Forum at the Townshend Town Hall on Thursday, Oct. 24, at 5 p.m. Grace Cottage CEO Olivia Sweetnam will talk about recent recommendations from the Green Mountain Care Board’s consulting firm, Oliver Wyman, and answer your questions. Refreshments will be served.

For more information, call 802-365-9109. All are welcome, no RSVP necessary.