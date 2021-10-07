Grace Cottage provides LGBTQ+ Affirming Care

TOWNSHEND, Vt. – Grace Cottage Family Health now offers LGBTQ+ Affirming Care.

Grace Cottage understands that it can be challenging in a rural area to access appropriate primary care that is specifically affirming of gender and sexuality. Grace Cottage’s Equity Committee has been considering these needs, and the Grace Cottage primary care clinic is now offering the following gender-affirming services: affirming primary care for adults and children, affirming cancer screenings, affirming contraception, affirming counseling and psychiatric services, confidential referrals for gender-affirming surgeries, confidential referrals to endocrinology, gender-affirming hormone therapy, and Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis for HIV.

When necessary, confidential referrals to appropriate specialty services are also available.

Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital has been working to improve LGBTQ+ awareness and access over the past several years. Staff members have undergone training to help them provide equitable, knowledgeable, sensitive, and welcoming health care for all, free from discrimination.

For more information or to schedule an appointment with a Grace Cottage provider, call 802-365-4331.