Grace Cottage presents to Wantastiquet Rotary

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Wantastiquet Rotary Club recently had guest speakers Martha Dale, president of the Grace Cottage Board of Directors; Olivia Sweetnam, new CEO; and Charma Bonanno, director of development, who talked about the 75-year-old Grace Cottage Family Health and Hospital history and future plans. A $20 million capital campaign is now in the early phases, with a $5 million grant to kick it off, and it has already raised over $9 million to add on to the current facility.

The Rotary Club learned that the family health & hospital center offers many great services, and is still accepting new patients. They have 15 primary care providers on staff. There are full laboratory services, diagnostic imaging, hospice suites, and 19 inpatient beds in the hospital. They are well known in the area for their physical and occupational therapy. Their newly expanded emergency room is available 24 hours a day, and is very accommodating. They also have Messenger Valley Pharmacy, and a community wellness center.

For several years in a row, the Brattleboro Reformer’s Readers’ Choice Awards have named them Best Hospital, Best Emergency Room, Best Physical Therapy, Best Doctor, Best Pediatrician, Best Pharmacy, and Best Place to Work.

In the past 4 years, primary care visits have increased by 50%. However, due to age and space limitations, the increased volume has become a real concern, and thus the need to expand the current facility.