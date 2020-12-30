Grace Cottage physician assistant elected to National Board

TOWNSHEND, Vt. – Grace Cottage Emergency Department Physician Assistant Joshua Rosenblum has been elected to the national Board of Directors of the Society of Emergency Medicine Physician Assistants.

Rosenblum brings a wealth of experience to his work at Grace Cottage and to his role on the SEMPA board. He holds a Master of Physician Assistant Studies from Franklin Pierce University and is board certified in emergency medicine by the National Commission on Certification of PAs.

In addition to working full-time at Grace Cottage, he works per diem in the emergency departments at Cheshire Medical Center, Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, and Mt. Ascutney Hospital. He is also a professional ski patroller at Stratton Mountain and a paramedic with Stratton Mountain Rescue, as well as a part-time police officer, paramedic, and EMS coordinator for the Winhall Police and Rescue. Previous to these positions, he was a PA at Springfield Hospital and a paramedic in Ontario, Canada, providing emergency medical care at venues where the Toronto Raptors, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Toronto Blue Jays competed.

Rosenblum is a senior fellow of SEMPA. He was elected to the board along with one other PA from a field of six candidates. His term starts in May 2021. As a board member, he hopes to provide a voice for Rural Emergency Medicine PAs.