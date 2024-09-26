Grace Cottage hosts Saturday flu shot clinics

TOWNSHEND, Vt. – Grace Cottage will host two Saturday flu vaccine clinics, on Oct. 5 and Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., at Grace Cottage Family Health, 185 Grafton Road, Townshend, Vt.

You do not need to be an established patient at Grace Cottage to get a flu shot at these clinics. Preregistration is recommended by calling 802-365-4331; walk-ins will be accommodated as space permits. Anyone under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Most insurance covers flu shots; please bring an ID and insurance card with you. If you are not insured, payment for your flu shot is expected at the time of service.

Two different flu shots are being offered this year, one for those age 6 months to 64 years, and another for those who are 65 and older. Flu shots are also available at Grace Cottage on weekdays by appointment by calling 802-365-4331.

An annual seasonal flu vaccine is the best way to avoid getting the flu and spreading it to others. It takes about two weeks for protection to develop after vaccination. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone age six months and older get an annual flu vaccine. People over age 65, or those with a chronic disease such as diabetes or asthma, have a higher risk of contracting the flu, and are especially urged to get the shot.

For more information about the flu and vaccination, visit www.healthvermont.gov, or call the Vermont helpline at 211.

Grace Cottage will collect donations for the Townshend Food Shelf during the clinics. If you wish to support the food shelf in this way, you can bring a nonperishable food item to the clinic.

For more information about this or other Grace Cottage services, visit www.gracecottage.org or call 802-365-4331.