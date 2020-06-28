Grace Cottage Family Health welcomes pediatric nurse practitioner

TOWNSHEND, Vt. – Grace Cottage Family Health is pleased to welcome Cynthia Howes, certified pediatric nurse practitioner. Most recently employed at Just So Pediatrics in Brattleboro, Howes will begin seeing patients, babies through age 21, at Grace Cottage in mid-August.

A 1983 graduate of the pediatric nurse practitioner program at State University of New York in Syracuse, Howes received her registered nurse degree from New England Baptist Hospital School of Nursing in Boston in 1980, and her associate’s degree in nursing science from Pine Manor Junior College in Newton, Mass.

“I am excited to join the team at Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital, where their focus is on promoting a healthy community,” said Howes. “I look forward to being part of the Grace Cottage team. I love providing parents the tools they need to feel confident raising their child, and guiding children and adolescents as they become healthy adults, physically and emotionally.”

Howes is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and the Vermont Nurse Practitioners Association. She and her husband, Jim Guerra, live in Chester; they have four grown children and three grandchildren. They enjoy bicycling, kayaking, fishing, and gardening and, in the winter months, skiing and designing stained glass.

Grace Cottage Family Health is located at 185 Grafton Rd., Townshend, Vt. Services offered include family medicine, pediatrics, mental health, and physical and occupational therapy. More on services and providers can be found at www.gracecottage.org. Call 802-365-4331 for an appointment with pediatrician Dr. Elizabeth Linder or pediatric nurse practitioner Cynthia Howes.